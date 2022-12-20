Succop connected on a 21-yard field goal, misfired on a 50-yard attempt and made both his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Succop missed wide left from 50 yards out just before the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, failing to extend the Buccaneers' 10-0 lead at the time. The veteran was good on his three other kicks on the afternoon, but he now has missed field-goal attempts on back-to-back weeks for the first time this season and is only 2-for-6 on tries from 50+ yards.