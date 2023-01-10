Succop drilled a 41-yard field-attempt and both extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Succop put together a much-needed perfect performance in the regular-season finale after a nightmarish Week 17 in which he missed three kicks overall versus the Panthers. The veteran kicker finished the regular campaign with an 81.6 percent success rate on field goals that qualifies as his lowest in a full season since 2011, but he could be busy in next Monday night's wild-card showdown against a Cowboys team that tied for fourth-most field-goal attempts per game allowed on the road during the season (2.4).