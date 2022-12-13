Succop was short on a 55-yard field-goal attempt short and made his only PAT in the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' first drive stalled on the 49ers' 37-yard line and Succop was asked to try his longest field goal of the season, which he didn't come close to making. It was a relatively rare miss for the veteran, who still sports an 85.7 percent success rate in that category but who's now seen three of his four misfires on the campaign come from 50+ yards. Tampa Bay's stagnant offense didn't afford him any chances to atone, but he could well be in store for more opportunities in Week 15 interconference matchup versus the Bengals in the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium.