The Buccaneers have released Succop, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
This past season with Tampa Bay, Succop converted 31 of 38 field-goal attempts (including just two of seven from 50 yards or more) and made 24 of his 25 extra-point tries in 17 games. The 36-year-old -- who spent the last three years with the Buccaneers -- will now look to catch on elsewhere ahead of the coming season, with his fantasy prospects in 2023 hinging on his new team context.
