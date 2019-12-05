Buccaneers' Scott Miller: No activity Thursday
Miller (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
The last time Miller didn't have 'DNP' next to his name on the Buccaneers' injury report was last Wednesday, Nov. 27. On a potentially positive note, he worked out on the side Thursday, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. No matter, the Buccaneers may ruled Miller out for a second consecutive contest when they post their final Week 14 practice report Friday.
