Miller (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

The last time Miller didn't have 'DNP' next to his name on the Buccaneers' injury report was last Wednesday, Nov. 27. On a potentially positive note, he worked out on the side Thursday, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. No matter, the Buccaneers may ruled Miller out for a second consecutive contest when they post their final Week 14 practice report Friday.

