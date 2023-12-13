Miller played 18 of 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers and failed to haul in any of his three targets.

Facing off against his former team for the second time in his career, Miller was unable to capitalize on either of his targets deep downfield and was also unable to connect with quarterback Desmond Ridder on a short look in the fourth quarter. During his time in Tampa Bay, the speedy Miller occasionally showed the ability to rip of big chunks of yardage while he was on the receiving end of deep targets from Jameis Winston or Tom Brady, but he's delivered just one splash play -- a 46-yard reception in Week 7 -- during his first season in Atlanta. It hasn't helped Miller's case that he's been limited to a rotational role with the Falcons, as his snap shares have ranged between 12 and 39 percent this season.