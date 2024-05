Miller agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miller reunites with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh, after he logged a 11-161-2 receiving line across 17 appearances in 2023 in Atlanta, where Smith had served as the head coach. The wideout now gets a chance to compete with names like Quez Watkins, Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway and Dez Fitzpatrick for a depth role with the Steelers this offseason.