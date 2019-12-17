The Buccaneers placed Miller (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Like Miller, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are dealing with hamstring injuries that leave their statuses for the rest of the season in peril, but the Buccaneers were more willing to take a wait-and-see approach with their top two wideouts rather than the rookie. As a result, Miller's inaugural NFL season will come to a premature end, with the 22-year-old finishing the campaign with 13 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown across 10 appearances. The Buccaneers signed Cyril Grayson from the Cowboys' practice squad in a corresponding move, adding a healthy body to their banged-up receiving corps.