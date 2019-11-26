Play

Barrett recorded four tackles (two solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 35-22 win over the Falcons.

Barrett is up to 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles on the year and also has an interception. He has not gone more than two games without a sack this season.

