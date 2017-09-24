Play

Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Injures lower body Sunday

Ward suffered a hip/quad injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was forced to exit Sunday's loss prematurely due to the hip/quad injury after racking up six tackles and one pass defensed. The seriousness of the injury is unclear at this point, while Keith Tandy and Chris Conte figure to once again start at safety in Week 4 against the Giants.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories