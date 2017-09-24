Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Injures lower body Sunday
Ward suffered a hip/quad injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ward was forced to exit Sunday's loss prematurely due to the hip/quad injury after racking up six tackles and one pass defensed. The seriousness of the injury is unclear at this point, while Keith Tandy and Chris Conte figure to once again start at safety in Week 4 against the Giants.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...