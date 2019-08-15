Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Experiencing summer surge
Hudson, who brought in seven of nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers last Friday, has continued to stand out in joint practices with the Dolphins the last two days, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The second-year tight end made a solid impression on the practice squad last season and was promoted in December when the Buccaneers were thin at the position following O.J. Howard's season-ending ankle injury. Hudson is an athletic specimen with good size (6-foot-5, 240 pounds), and his ability to get down the seam was on full display during a fourth-quarter comeback attempt in last Friday's preseason opener. Hudson followed that up in Tuesday's joint practice against the Dolphins by consistently getting the best of Miami's second-team defense and will look to continue impressing versus Miami in Friday night's exhibition.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...