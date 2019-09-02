Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Seals roster spot with TD
Hudson brought in two of five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday, which helped him secure a spot on the final 53-man roster.
Hudson began shining in training camp practices and never let up, completing a rather improbable journey to a spot on the final 53-man roster with his third touchdown grab of the preseason Thursday. Hudson's blocking still has plenty of room for development, but he's proven to be an above-average downfield target at 6-foot-5. The Southern Arkansas product could still find snaps from scrimmage hard to come by to open the regular season, however, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate naturally dominating the majority of playing time at the position and Anthony Auclair (calf) also set to log time as an in-line blocker.
