Palmer brought in one of two targets for a 56-yard touchdown and rushed once for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

The speedy rookie was a hit in his first career postseason appearance, ripping off a 56-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter on which he broke a James Bradberry tackle attempt and then outraced multiple defenders to the end zone. Palmer has enjoyed a steady complementary role since his Week 1 -- he recorded at least one catch in every regular-season game and had multiple grabs in 12 contests -- and he's now scored twice in the last three games. Palmer's field-stretching abilities could be a good fit for the fast track of Ford Field in Sunday's divisional-round battle against the Lions.