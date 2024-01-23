Palmer brought in both targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Palmer closed out his rookie campaign with a typical showing, making good use of a modest amount of opportunities with 23- and nine-yard grabs. The sixth-round pick followed up a 39-385-3 line across 17 regular-season games with a combined 3-88-1 tally in two postseason contests, and he could potentially be in line to assume a No. 2 role in 2024 if Mike Evans is allowed to walk in free agency this offseason.