Palmer (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Palmer will take an injury designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday while managing the hip issue. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain the Buccaneers' unquestioned top two receivers, but Palmer has carved out a solid role of his own as the team's No. 3 wideout over the second half of the season. He's drawn at least five targets in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games, putting together a 20-187-1 receiving line while carrying three times for 22 yards over that stretch.