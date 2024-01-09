Palmer brought in two of six targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie finished third on the team in targets, but he wasn't overly efficient with them on an afternoon where Baker Mayfield threw for just 137 yards overall. Palmer closed out the regular season with at least five targets in three straight contests and a 39-385-3 receiving line, and he'll now aim to continue producing in a third receiver role versus the Eagles' vulnerable secondary in Monday night's wild-card matchup.