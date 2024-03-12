Palmer looks slated to run it back as the No. 3 wide receiver for Tampa Bay with Mike Evans having re-signed on a two-year deal and quarterback Baker Mayfield set to return via a three-year, $100 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Palmer will get a chance to build on a solid rookie season in which he logged a 39-385-3 line across 17 regular-season games, with another year to build offseason chemistry with Mayfield. The presence of two core wideouts in Evans and Chris Godwin will allow Palmer to focus on contributing as a complementary player, a role which could make better use of his field-stretching abilities than if the 2023 sixth-round pick had been asked to truly step up as a No. 2 receiver, and Evans allowed to walk.