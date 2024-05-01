Palmer and rookie third-round pick Jalen McMillan are the top candidates for Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver job, Joshua Queipo of Pewter Report reports.

Palmer, a 2023 sixth-round pick, held the role for nearly all of his rookie season, though he was perhaps miscast in the slot. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen said he wants to put Chris Godwin back in the slot as his primary alignment, which means the team's No. 3 receiver this upcoming season likely will play a majority of snaps outside. While that's perhaps good news for Palmer given his 4.33 wheels, McMillan has decent speed in his own right (4.47) and is slightly taller and heavier (6-1, 197, compared to Palmer's 6-0, 192). There's also the matter of Palmer being a much later draft pick and then struggling with his opportunities as a rookie; he caught just 57.4 percent of his 68 targets and averaged 9.9 yards per catch, which works out to a RB-like 5.7 YPT.