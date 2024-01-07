Palmer (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Palmer practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, suggesting he would be available to play. With his status confirmed, he'll be set to serve as Tampa Bay's third receiver after parlaying 11 targets into 126 yards and a touchdown in his last two games.
