Johnson failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs during Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Unlike the divisional-round and conference-championship wins over the Saints and Packers, Johnson was unable to make an appearance on the stat sheet Sunday. However, the rookie did record one reception for double-digit yardage in four of the five games leading into Super Bowl LV, and he finished the regular campaign with 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. The 22-year-old was unsurprisingly buried on the depth chart for most of his first pro season, particularly after Antonio Brown was signed at mid-season. However, with both Brown and Chris Godwin ticketed for unrestricted free agency, there's certainly a chance Johnson sees a nice bump in opportunity in 2021.