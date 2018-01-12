Buccaneers' William Gholston: Struggles in pass rush continue
Gholston recorded 36 tackles over 14 games in 2017.
Gholston has never been much of a force as a pass-rusher -- since he generally is moved to the interior of the defensive line in obvious pass situations -- but this season he set a career low in the sack department as he didn't reach the quarterback a single time. He fared much better in run support, however, and remains on the IDP radar heading into 2018 thanks to his typically strong tackle production.
