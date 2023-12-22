Gholston (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Gholston was ruled out for Week 15 against the Packers, his first missed game since 2017. He was able to participate in all three practices this week in limited fashion and could be good to go Sunday. He has 15 tackles (eight solo) and one interception over 13 games this season as the backup defensive end behind Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey.