The Bucs re-signed Gholston to a one-year contract Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

A fourth-round pick by the Bucs in the 2013 Draft, 2023 will mark Gholston's 11th with the franchise. He appeared in all 17 games last season, making nine starts, but failed to record a sack for just the second time in his career. Gholston played 43 percent of the snaps in 2022 and will fill a rotational role along the defensive line, assuming he makes the team.