Gholston (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Scott missed the Buccaneers' Week 15 win over the Packers with a knee injury he sustained the week prior against the Falcons. He's filled in as a backup defensive end behind starters Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall this season. Gholston has 15 tackles (eight solo) and one interception over 13 games.