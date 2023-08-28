Gholston recorded three tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

The reliable veteran got warmed up for his 11th regular season with his productive 11-snap cameo against Baltimore. The 2013 fourth-round pick failed to record a sack for the first time since 2017 last season, but his 49 tackles tied for the second-highest total of his career. Gholston projects to once again play a key rotational role on the defensive front this season, although he could officially slot into a backup role behind Logan Hall at right defensive end in the team's 3-4 alignment.