Gholston re-signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Gholston will remain in Tampa Bay in 2024 for what will be his 12th season in the league. The 32-year-old played a career-low 234 snaps on defense last season, recording zero sacks for the second consecutive year, although he did log his first career interception. He'll likely remain a depth option on the edge for the Buccaneers in 2024.