Akers (Achilles) wasn't tendered by the Vikings, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Akers suffered the second Achilles tear of his career in November, so he could miss most or all of the 2024 season. Once healthy enough to resume his NFL career, the 2020 second-round draft pick of the Rams will be free to sign with any team that shows interest.