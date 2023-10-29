Akers carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

While he didn't gain much real estate and saw seven fewer touches than Alex Mattison, Akers' six-yard TD run in the first quarter was the biggest play either running back made in the game. Both backs could be in line for much more significant roles in the second half of the season, as Kirk Cousins left Sunday's contest with what could be a season-ending Achilles injury. Akers and the running game could be focus of the offense if rookie QB Jalen Hall is under center in Week 9 against the Falcons.