The Vikings placed Akers (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Akers is done for the 2023 season due to a torn left Achilles' tendon suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, the second such injury of his NFL career. Previously, Akers was forced to miss most of the 2021 season after rupturing his right Achilles' tendon, but he's now dealing with an issue on the left side. Akers impressed in his brief time with Minnesota, rushing 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while securing 11 of 12 targets for 70 yards in six appearances with the team. Now that he's facing a second injury of career-threatening severity, though, there's no guarantee that Akers gets a chance to sign as a free agent in the 2024 offseason, whether with the Vikings or another club.