Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Akers underwent an MRI that confirmed he tore his left Achilles' tendon, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Akers showed some promise during his six appearances with the Vikings, rushing 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while securing 11 of 12 targets for 70 yards. However, his season will be cut short due to the injury he sustained Sunday against Atlanta. Akers is slated to become a free agent during the offseason but drew praise from O'Connell, so it's possible the Vikings try to bring him back in 2024. Alexander Mattison should continue to serve as Minnesota's lead back moving forward, while Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu could also see increased snaps out of the backfield.