Green should benefit from DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension to begin the 2022 season, Jess Root of USA Today reports.
Since this year's NFL Draft kicked off last Thursday, the state of the Cardinals' receiving corps has changed, with the team acquiring Marquise Brown from the Ravens and later enduring announcement of Hopkins' suspension Monday. Without Hopkins, Brown and Green should serve as Arizona's primary outside receivers, while second-year pro Rondale Moore and veteran tight end Zach Ertz man the slot. In his age-33 season last year, Green was relatively healthy for a second consecutive campaign, hauling in 54 of 92 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.