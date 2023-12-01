Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Hamilton (groin) will not suit up Sunday versus the Steelers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Hamilton will miss a second straight game due to a lingering groin injury. The Cardinals will go on bye after Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, giving Hamilton some extra time to get healthy and try to return Week 15 against the 49ers.
