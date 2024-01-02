Hamilton had seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles.
Hamilton co-led in tackles with middle linebacker Krys Barnes in Sunday's victory. Hamilton started the season primarily playing on special teams, but he has played every defensive snap in each of the last three games and has 12 tackles (seven solo) over that span.
