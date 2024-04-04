The Falcons signed Hamilton on Thursday, Amna Subhan of the team's official site reports.

After spending each of the last three seasons with the Cardinals, Hamilton has found a new home in Atlanta. The veteran cornerback has appeared in 98 games (18 starts) across his eight-year NFL career, logging 147 total tackles and 25 passes defended, including two interceptions. Hamilton is expected to compete for a depth role in the Falcons' secondary ahead of the 2024 season.