Hamilton (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 30-year-old cornerback returned to the field in Week 15 after recovering from a groin injury, but it now seems as if he's dealing with a calf issue that could hold him out of Sunday's affair. If Hamilton is unable to suit up in Week 16, expect Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas to see increased work in Arizona's secondary.