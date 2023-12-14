Hamilton (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hamilton missed the last two games with a groin injury he sustained in Week 11 against the Texans. The bye week should have provided additional rest for the starting cornerback and his participation in practice this week should indicate whether he'll make his return for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
