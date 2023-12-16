Hamilton (groin) carries no injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Hamilton finished the week as a full participant and is set to return from his two game absence. He'll slot back into the starting corner role alongside Garrett Williams. Hamilton has 27 tackles (21 solo) and an interception in 10 games this season.
