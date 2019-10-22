Baker had eight tackles (four solo), 0.5 tackle for loss and one pass defense during Sunday's 27-21 road win versus the Giants.

Baker opened the season on a tear, with 19 tackles in the first two games, only to manage just four or five stops in each of the ensuing three contests. He's bounced back with consecutive eight-tackle outings, but his first sack and defensive TD of the season still await after totaling three and one, respectively, across the first 30 appearances of his career.

