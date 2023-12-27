Baker recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bears.
Baker was able reach double-digit stops for the third time this season and first time since Week 10. The safety has remained one of the most productive at his position this year, racking up 73 tackles over the 10 contests he's appeared in so far.
