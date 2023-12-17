Baker was a late addition to the Cardinals' injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to an illness, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Given that he was omitted from the injury reports issued Wednesday through Friday, Baker presumably came down with an illness at some point Saturday. The Cardinals will likely wait and see how the veteran safety bounces back from the illness over the next few hours before making a call on his status when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Baker is unable to play, Arizona could turn to Joey Blount or Andre Chachere to replace him in the starting lineup.