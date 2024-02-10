Baker accumulated 87 tackles across 12 regular-season games in 2023.

Since opening his career with 74 tackles as a second-round rookie in 2017, Baker reached the century mark in the category in five of the next six campaigns, but falling short of that in the most recent season isn't shocking considering he was on injured reserve Weeks 2-6. His prorated (to 17 games) tackle count was 123, which would have been the second most to his actual tally of 147 from 2019. Otherwise, Baker didn't notch any sacks for the second year in a row and snapped his run of multiple interceptions at three seasons. He has one year remaining on his current contract, so a bounceback may be in the offing as he seeks another big payday.