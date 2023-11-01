Baker logged six tackles (five solo) during Arizona's 31-24 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Baker logged six tackles for the second straight week since returning from a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old will look to produce again versus the Browns this week and help slow down their offense.
