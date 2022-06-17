Baker (concussion) had no restrictions for the Cardinals' offseason program, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Baker lost consciousness after a collision with RB Cam Akers in a January playoff loss to the Rams. The 26-year-old safety apparently was cleared before the offseason program, where he reportedly took on more of a leadership role and was present for each round of voluntary OTAs. Baker narrowly missed out on a fourth straight 100-tackle season last year, making up for it with a career-high three interceptions and career-high-tying totals for pass defenses (seven) and sacks (2.0). While no longer a runaway No. 1 among defensive back IDPs, he's still one of the stronger options.