Cardinals' Carlton Agudosi: Promoted to active roster
Agudosi was promoted to the Cardinals' active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Agudosi spent the offseason with the Cardinals before being released and ultimately ending up on the practice squad. His promotion comes with the Cardinals looking to add depth to the wide receiver position, but Agudosi is not expected to see many opportunities when he's on the field.
