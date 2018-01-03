Agudosi inked a Reserve/Future contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

As an undrafted free agent, Agudose joined the Saints during training camp, but was ultimately released prior to the season. He subsequently found his way to the Cardinals' practice squad before joining their active roster for a three-week stretch late in the season. He will now look to make an impression during the offseason.

