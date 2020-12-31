Daniels (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Daniels didn't practice last Wednesday but was able to suit up in Saturday's loss to the 49ers, as he logged 30 snaps on offense and caught one of two targets for seven yards. His absence from practice this Wednesday could be merely precautionary as the Cardinals prepare to face the Rams on Sunday.
