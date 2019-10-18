Cardinals' David Johnson: Facing game-time decision
Johnson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Giants, with coach Kliff Kingsbury noting that the running back wouldn't have been able to play if the game took place Friday afternoon, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Despite closing out the week with a pair of limited practices, Johnson appears in real danger of missing the Week 7 contest. Kingsbury's comments are rather discouraging, but the running back does have two days to recover before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. If Johnson ends up inactive, Chase Edmonds will be set up for a large workload in a game with the second-largest over/under (50.5) of the week.
