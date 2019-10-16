Cardinals' David Johnson: Held out Wednesday
Johnson wasn't present at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson practiced just one time last week due to a back injury, but the Cardinals still rolled with him for the majority of their Week 6 win against the Falcons. He handled a 75 percent offensive snap share in the contest, turning those reps into 18 touches for 102 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, backup Chase Edmonds took the field for 29 percent of the plays and finished with seven touches for 67 scrimmage yards and one score. The reason for Johnson's absence hasn't been revealed, but a similar snap breakdown between the two may become the status quo until he gets back to full health.
