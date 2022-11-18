Hopkins didn't practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, Hopkins wasn't present at the open portion of the team's first session of Week 11 prep. In his first two seasons with Arizona, Hopkins often was given a day off from practice per week for non-injury reasons, but this time around he's dealing with a health concern. As a result, his status will be one to watch closely in the coming days to ensure he isn't danger of missing Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Ten catches from backup QB•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores TD against Seattle•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Spectacular numbers in loss•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Stellar in season debut•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Activated to 53-man roster•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Getting work in 10 personnel•