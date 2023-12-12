Hopkins recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Hopkins accounted for the Titans' two longest plays from scrimmage with receptions of 45 and 36 yards, which helped him top 100 receiving yards for the third time this season. He capped off his performance with a three-yard touchdown catch, contributing to a frantic rally from Tennessee in the final three minutes of the game. Since Will Levis has taken over under center, Hopkins has 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in four of seven contests.